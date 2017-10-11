Government to hand over body of Nakpa Naa to family today

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-10-11

The late Chief died on March, 05, 2014 following communal clashes in the town <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507745353_400_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Over One Hundred security personnel have been deployed to Bimbilla in the Northern region ahead of the burial of the late Nakpa Naa, Salifu Dawuni.

The late Chief died on March, 05, 2014 following communal clashes in the town.

There were fears of possible tension in Bimbilla as the Gbugmayili family threatened to resist the burial of the mortal remains of the late Nakpa Naa Salifu Dawuni in Bimbilla, following a decision by government to bury the late Nakpa Naa.

According to the Gbugmayili family, the late Nakpa Naa was not Bimbila Naa per their customs, hence the decision by government to bury the late Chief is against customs and traditions.

They’d vowed to resist any attempt by the Regional Security Council to bury Nakpa Naa in the Gbugmayili graveyard.

Meanwhile, reports suggest the situation in the enclave remains calm ahead of the burial of the late Chief.

Locals, according to reports stayed at home Wednesday, largely apprehensive of the situation ahead of the burial rites of the traditional ruler.

The mortal remains of the late Chief will be brought from Yendi to Bimbilla for onward handing over to the family later this evening by government.