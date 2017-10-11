GJA commiserates with Kencity Media

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017



The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Tuesday called on Kencity Media Limited to commiserate with management and staff over the tragic death of Mohammed Ashely, Presidential Cameraman of Net 2 TV, in the Atomic Junction Gas explosion.

The cameraman, who was filming the explosion, which occurred last Saturday, fell from the top of the overpass after he was hit by the second explosion and died instantly.

Led by Mr. Affail Monney, the re-elected President of the GJA, on behalf of the media fraternity, expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the management and staff of Kencity Media.

He said though the death was painful and sad, “Mohammed did not die in vain, his death will ensure that proper policy measures are put in place to prevent such future occurrences.

He expressed regret that there was no insurance cover for journalists despite the risky nature of the job, adding that, “The GJA is finalizing arrangements with two insurance companies to heighten the safety of journalists in the country”.

The gas explosion claimed seven lives and injured 132 people, out of which 64 have been treated and discharged. Six of the dead are yet to be identified.



“It is sad that we have lost some of our people in the line of duty. Journalists need to be alive to cover events and we will be reactivating our Distress Fund to ensure that journalists are given that sense of security when they go out to do perform their duties”, Mr. Monney added.

He was accompanied by Mrs. Linda Asante-Agyei, GJA Vice President-Elect.

Mrs. Stella Wilson- Agyapong, Chief Executive Officer of Kencity commended the GJA executives for showing love and assured that as a private media operator, she would assist in any way to ensure that journalists were oriented on safety issues related to their job.

She said it was unfortunate that in the discharge of his duty, Mohammed had to lose his life, saying that, “It tells you how passionate he was about his work.

“Mohammed being a cameraman took the other direction when everyone was running in the opposite direction so that he could get the right shots. We went to the morgue to see him and he was severely burnt,” she lamented.

Mohammed was not married, had no kids and was the second of seven children.



As a Muslim, Mohammed had since being buried at Denkyira in the Central region.