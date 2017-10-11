Ghana U-17 midfielder Yussif regains consciousness

Abdul Razak Yussif has regained consciousness <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507681897_813_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana U17 midfielder Abdul Razak Yussif has regained consciousness after being rushed to the hospital during yesterday’s World Cup group match in India.

The Koforidua Youth enforcer remains at the Fortis Escort Heart Hospital in Delhi after he suffered the head injury during the match against the United States.

Ghana medical chiefs have confirmed that the youngster will stay in the hospital for further tests to ensure that he fully recovers.

Yussif was stretchered off after he was involved in a clash with American striker Josh Sargent in the 81st minute of the Group A match.

The Ghanaian youngster was knocked unconscious after the clash of heads and regained consciousness after treatment at the hospital.

Doctors will continue with further tests on the player after their preliminary examinations revealed that he suffered a concussion after the clash of heads.

Even though he has fully regained consciousness, Yussif will be kept at the hospital for further observation to ensure he regains full fitness. He has been ruled out of the Black Starlets next match against hosts India on Thursday.

قالب وردپرس

Comments