Ghana is only good at making laws – Ashanti Regional Minister

2017-10-11

The Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei Mensah says Ghana is only good at making laws but lacks the zeal at effectively implementing them .

Speaking on Hello FMm in Kumasi on Monday, the minister accused most leaders and law enforcement agencies of not firmly implementing laws of the land that will ensure that the system and structures work.

According to him, some disasters which have claimed lives and injured others were as a result of agencies which are not able to implement laws on safety and security.

“For law making, Ghana is excellent. We are good in writing laws on paper, we are good in writing good English, but when it comes to implementation, Ghana has always failed”. He said.

He however indicated that there is the need for the state to amend its laws to strengthen its enforcement.

Over last weekend, a gas explosion at Atomic Junction claimed 7 lives with 132 said to have sustained various degrees of injuries, observing that this was preventable.

At Atwima Koforidua, a good Samaritan who tried saving two children from drowning in a river following flooding got drowned himself. Five other persons also lost their lives in a canoe accident while returning from their farm in a community in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to the pockets of the incidents in the Ashanti Region, the Minister said, “most flood cases were as a result of buildings on water ways which could have been prevented”

He also suggested that, authorities must reconsider relocating fuel stations far from residential areas in response to the recent Atomic junction gas explosion.

“For now we can start from there, we should relocate fuel stations far from residential areas. After we realize our safety systems are enough, then we can consider their locations again in towns so that disasters can be minimized. He emphasized.