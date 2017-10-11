Gas explosion: ‘Jewish’ preacher lashes out at Rev. Bempah, Obinim, others

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-11

play videoAvraham Ben Moshe <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507712396_380_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Leader and founder of the Common Sense Family and also the House of Torah Jewish (Noahide) Congregation of Ghana, Avraham Ben Moshe has launched a scathing attack on Christian prophets in the country for failing to predict the occurrence of last Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra.

The Atomic Junction gas explosion which claimed seven lives and injured of 130 others is the eighth such incident in the country.

Ben Moshe who is known, in line with his Judaism practices, for describing the story of Jesus Christ as a fiction, says it was shocking and not understandable how some of these prophets could not ‘see’ the explosion coming.

Speaking in a video making rounds on social media, he deemed it as unacceptable for some prophets to be able to predict the outcomes of elections months away but fail to prophesy on matters like the gas explosion which directly affects their followers.

Going ahead to mention famous men of God like Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Bishop Daniel Obinim, Prophet Ebenzer [Adarkwa Yiadom] and Prophet [Emmanuel] Kobi, he described them as a disgrace to their act.

To him, they only see things that they can take advantage of to fill their pockets.