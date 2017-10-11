Gas explosion at Mankessim bakery

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

2017-10-11

A bakery in Mankessim in the Central region has been ravaged by fire after a gas explosion Wednesday dawn.

No injuries or deaths have been recorded.

The timely intervention of personnel of the Ghana National Fires Service averted what could have been another carnage caused by gas explosion in the country, according to an eyewitness.

The inferno, according to the fire service, was as a result of a gas leakage in the room that serves as the bakery.

The fire started around 4:30am when a worker wanted to light one of the cylinders to begin the day’s bread production.

She noticed the fire and raised an alarm which resulted in a distress call to the fire service who were stationed some 300 meters away from the incident site.

All the equipment used for the production of bread were burnt to ashes, an eyewitness told Starr News.

The explosion comes a day after the Municipal Chief Executive of Mankessim ordered the closure of some fuel stations in the area.