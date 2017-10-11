Former NPP Chairman accuses Bugri Naabu of receiving GHC2,000 bribes

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-11

Bugri Naabu, Northern Regional Chairman of NPP <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507742773_19_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Haruna Sulemana Tia (Harun Bees) has fingered Daniel Bugri Naabu in yet another bribery scandal.

According to him, the outspoken Regional Chairman of party allegedly received GH¢2,000 each from each of the ten members of the reconstituted Regional Council of Elders of the party.

The name of Alhaji Haruna Sulemana Tia and other persons believed to be opposing to Mr Bugri Naabu’s bid to become Regional Chairman for the second time, were last week dropped from the reconstituted Council.

This development was said to have angered the former NPP leader who openly confronted him at Modern City Hotel where a meeting was scheduled to take place leading to some physical exchanges.

On Tamale-based Diamond Fm, he said his name was dropped because he failed to part with the two thousand Ghana cedis.

“Because he fears some of us, that is why he didn’t ask us to pay. But those appointed paid”, he alleged.

According to him, he penciled only names of those he felt he could control and revoked the appointments of those he saw as opposition to his way of running the party in the region threatening to expose him in the coming days.

Harun Bees who admitted engaging in near fisticuffs with Bugri Naabu said he was lucky he never returned any of the punches he landed on him.

“He was lucky he didn’t hit me back. I should have given him two blows. Even the youth who took me away were angry after I explained to them. They wanted my permission to go and beat him”, he said.