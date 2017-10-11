Everyone knows Bugri Naabu is ‘a fool with a big mouth’ – Former NPP Chairman

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-11

Alhaji Haruna Sulemana Tia (L) and Daniel Bugri Naabu (R) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507743447_226_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The media war between a former Northern Regional Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the current is getting murkier by the day as they are openly engaging in insults and swear words.

Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu whose style of administration has been criticized by his predecessor following his decision to unilaterally revoke his appointment as a member of the party’s council of elders has become a subject of acerbic attacks.

On Tamale Diamond FM, Alhaji Haruna Sulemana Tia (Harun Bees) said he has no regrets attacking the current Chairman he described as a big fool with a big mouth which is known to everyone in the party and outsiders.

When asked by the host to withdraw the statement he refused and insisted he is justified to describe him as such.

“It is a known fact that Bugri Naabu is a big fool mouth. I am not going to withdraw it because he is not living up to expectation as a party leader”, he fumed.

Host of the programme who insisted the verbal abuses must be withdrawn got the former Regional Chairman angry and in the process dropped the phone, ending the interview abruptly.

Mr Bugri Naabu has however refused to take the matter up indicating on the same network that he leaves his predecessor to his conscience.

On why he refused to hit him back when he was attacked at Modern City Hotel, he said:” I didn’t say anything because you know how heavy my hands are. If I had knocked him back, by now the news would’ve been that Bugri Naabu has killed somebody. But I didn’t fall down after the blow as people are alleging”