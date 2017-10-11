Ernest Chemists Limited supports Atomic fire victims

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Ernest Chemists Limited, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Ghana, has responded positively to the appeal made to corporate Ghana to support the Atomic Junction gas explosion victims.

The company has accordingly presented assorted medical consumables and other items to the 37 Military Hospital and the Legon Hospital in Accra for the upkeep of the victims.

Items presented

The items included analgesics, anti-bacterial dressings and medicines, consumables and infusions and painkillers.

The Marketing Manager, Mr Richard Twumasi, presented the items on behalf of the company, and said, “the CEO of Ernest Chemists Limited, Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong, has decided that the company should lend some support to the victims to help alleviate their pain and help their wounds/burns heal faster so that they can return to their normal lives”.

He said the company was deeply touched by the accident, which occurred on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Seven people lost their lives and as many as 132 people suffered from various degrees of burns.

Severe pressure

The company, he said, had decided to “donate some of its products to the hospitals which are under severe pressure to take care of the fire victims who are currently hospitalised at the facilties; that is why we are giving these gifts from our hearts to you. We pray and hope these gifts will be a blessing to you all”.

Mr Twumasi expressed the hope that other institutions would learn from the gesture and share what they have with others.

The Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General Ernest Saka, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the company and said the items would go a long way to help the victims.

He commended Mr Bediako Sampong, management and staff of the company for their kindness and gave an assurance that the items would be put to good use and help ameliorate the plight of the patients currently on admission at the facility.

There was a gas explosion last Saturday at the Atomic Junction near Madina in Accra, which destroyed property and injured over 132 others. They were sent to Legon, 37 Military Hospital and the Korle Bu Teaching hospitals.

Some management staff of the hospital present at the ceremony included the Commanding Officer of the 37 Military Hospital, Col Yeboah Agyapong; Col Josephine Vowotor, Col Annie Djokoto, Major Richard Mintah and Mr Ernest Koranteng, Brands Manager of Ernest Chemists.