Engineer demands structural audit around Atomic explosion site

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-11

A Road and Building Consultant, Ing. Mahama Abdulai, has implored the Department of Urban Roads to as a matter of urgency, carry out a structural audit on the Atomic Junction overhead bridge, as well as buildings within the immediate precincts of the gas explosion site.

“When we have such disasters within a neighborhood, it calls for the structural integrity analysis of that stretch of the road including other buildings within the area that might have been affected…It is not far-fetched for the Department of Urban Roads to conduct a structural analysis of that stretch of the road and other structures in the area,” he noted in a Citi News interview.

Mr. Abdulai said these checks need to be done “to clear doubts of anybody who uses the flyover in the aftermath of the opening of the bridge to motorists and pedestrians alike.”

The Engineer maintained that, premium should be placed on conducting these checks, given the far-reaching impact of the gas explosion since occupants of buildings located several meters away reported some tremor.

“Some people all the way in Ashaley Botwe said they felt the impact,” he added.

7 people were killed, with 132 others injured as two gas explosions occurred at Atomic junction in Accra.

The explosions left many structures destroyed with some vehicles totally burnt.

There have been suggestions that the impact of the development will include weakened foundations of some nearby structures which may be dangerous to inhabit until proper engineering works are carried out to guarantee their safety.