Elmina Sharks plot to dent Aduana Stars title hopes on Sunday

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

2017-10-10

The destiny of Aduana Stars to win the ongoing Ghana Premier league lies in their penultimate match against Elmina Sharks on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu II stadium in Dormaa as a win for the Dormaa-based club will see them clinched the trophy for the second time in their history.

Aduana Stars are currently at the summit of the Ghana league table with four points above second place Wafa and the possibility that the ‘’ogya boys’’ will win the league is higher than the impossibilities involved but the visiting team, Elmina Sharks who have good away record in the league especially in the second round have decided to upset the applecart of the ambitious Aduana Stars.

Speaking to Cape Coast-based ATL FM, the General Manager of the Nduom boys, George Weredu overtly stated that his outfit is going to Dormaa to dilute the palatable soup of the former Ghana champions.

“Elmina Sharks will have no mercy for Aduana Stars on Sunday despite playing away’’.

“We are going to Dormaa with all our weapons to beat Aduana so if they have any idea of using Elmina Sharks as a springboard to declare themselves as an advanced champions of the league, then they must prepare for mass mourning on Sunday’’. He exclusively told ATL FM.

Aduana Stars need a win against Elmina Sharks on Sunday to emerge champions of this year’s league.