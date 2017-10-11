Court remands two over attempted robbery

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-11

file photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507765000_383_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Two men caught by the police with two “Mark 3” rifles, live cartridges and face mask, were on Wednesday, put before a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Joseph Obidiaba and Yakubu Salisu have been charged with possessing firearms without authority and preparation to commit crime.



They pleaded not guilty and the court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, ordered them to be held in prison custody.

They would make their next appearance on Thursday, October 26.



Police Chief Inspector Hannah A. Acheampong said they were seized on June 28, based upon intelligence.

The pair had kept the weapons in a room at Atonsu, Kumasi, and were about to go on a robbery operation when the police moved in to arrest them.

She said it was established through police investigations that the accused broke into the room of one Yakubu Norga, a Chief Resource Guard of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, who happens to be an uncle of Salisu, to steal the ammunition, which they intended using for the robbery.