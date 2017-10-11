Burkina Faso Ambassador visits Port Authority to discuss trade partnership

Business News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: Eye on Port

2017-10-11

A delegation from the embassy of Burkina Faso in Ghana have visited GPHA <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507759933_446_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A delegation from the embassy of Burkina Faso in Ghana led by the newly appointed Ambassador, Pingrenoma Zagré, have paid a visit to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to familiarize themselves with port operations, discuss trade partnership between Ghana and Burkina Faso and cement already existing cordial trade relations that exist between the two countries.

Ghana and Burkina Faso has had a long lasting relations that transcend cultural, political and geographical boundaries but also has strong ties in Trade since time immemorial.

Ghana for instance depend on Burkina Faso for some notable vegetables like Tomatoes and Onions while Burkina Faso has safely relied on Ghana’s Ports for both importation and exportation of goods to and from that country.

Among the various Ports in the West African countries seeking to serve, the landlocked country of Burkina Faso, Ghana’s Ports receive the largest amount of Cargo that is imported into Burkina Faso followed by Togo and then Ivory Coast.

Goods meant to go to the Transit countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, through Ghana’s Ports have consistently increased and in 2016, Tema Port documented a record high of 59% increase, a figure that is expected to go up this year, 2017.

It is in this taste that the two countries always continue to do all it can to protect the respect for each other and their mutual interest as well.

During his first visit to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the newly appointed ambassador of Burkina Faso expressed appreciation of the immense support his country has always enjoyed from Ghana’s Port Authority.

The Burkinabe Ambassador stressed that, it is his vision as well as that of his government to maintain and improve the cordial trade relations between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Receiving the Delegation, the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Paul Asare Ansah who also served as the Port Authority’s Trade Representative to Burkina Faso for about 4 years said the Port Authority will continue to create the enabling environment to make trading with Ghana’s landlocked partners particularly Burkina Faso the best.

“The fact that Burkina is our main transit operator now, with the expansion of the port, we are going to grab all the transit countries especially Mali and Niger,” he projected.

Paul Asare Ansah highlighted recent developments including the construction of a new reefer yard, the refurbishment of the Transit Terminal and most importantly the electronic clearance procedures otherwise called paperless clearance systems in the port as some major efforts aimed at sustaining Ghana’s Ports as the preferred in the sub-region.

“The interesting thing or the refreshing thing is that the government is also committed to fixing the bad side of the road on the Western portion to Bobo-Dioulasso and to Mali,” he added.

The Burkinabe Ambassador also called on one of the Deputies of the Director General, who is the Director of the Port of Tema, Edward Osei and assured him of the embassies commitment to do business with Tema Port.

The Director of the Port, Edward Osei, on his part also guaranteed the Burkinabe Ambassador of his unflinching support in doing business with the Tema Port.

The Director General accompanied the delegation to the refurbished Transit Terminal where goods were being discharged.

The delegation interacted with some of the Port users and assessed the clearance process.

The delegation also went round the Port and visited other key areas such as the newly built reefer container yard and the ongoing Tema Port expansion project site.