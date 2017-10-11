Black Stars future bright – Raphael Dwamena

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena insists the future is bright for the black stars despite the team’s failure to qualify for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana lost out on a 4th world cup appearance after a 0-0 draw against Uganda last Saturday. It was Ghana’s third draw in the qualifiers having also failed to beat both Congo and Uganda at home.

Dwamena scored a last gasp goal which was disallowed by assistant referee Steve Marie in the goalless draw with Uganda, which effectively ended Ghana’s campaign in disappointment.

FC Zurich striker Dwamena has urged his teammates to put the disappointment of not making next summer’s mundial behind them and focus on “exciting future” of the team.

“Even though the world cup hope is lost, we just have to keep our heads up because this team has an exciting future.

“There are a lot of young players in the team and we have a lot of great things ahead of us,” he said.

Dwamena is expected to be handed his start in a Black Stars jersey as Ghana face Saudi Arabia in an international friendly at 17:15GMT in the capital Jeddah.