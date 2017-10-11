Bimbila Regent kicks against release of late Nakpa Naa Salifu Dawuni’s body

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

2017-10-11

The body had been kept under tight security watch at the facility since 2014 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507762472_634_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Regent of Bimbila Nyelibognaa Naa Salifu Dasana has strongly condemned the decision by the Northern Regional Security Council’s decision to order the release of body of the late Nakpa Naa Salifu Dawuni whose death sparked tensions for burial.

A letter that was written by the Regional Coordinating Council addressed to the Municipal Director of the Yendi hospital sighted by Ultimate News where the deceased was kept demanded its release to the family.

The body had been kept under tight security watch at the facility since 2014 when the Dasana family attempted to bury him as chief of Bimbila where he laid claim to the skin but lost to his brother Naa Salifu Andani who was later killed.

Sporadic tensions have also broken out over the release of the body and the town has been under unstable curfew. Last year, more than 11 people lost their lives and several properties destroyed when clashes occurred over the installation of a sub-chief.

However, after five years of heightened tensions a decision was arrived at by the Security Council and the body is expected to be buried tomorrow. The decision by the Security Council to grant the request of the rival family has sparked fears of possible violence in the town.

The Regent who spoke to Ultimate News in an exclusive interview described the decision as political and unfortunate.

He said as the Regent of the area he was still to be informed about the decision and fingered the NPP government of unfairly meddling in chieftaincy affairs.