Atomic explosion spread over PRESEC – NADMO

The nation’s disaster management organization has confirmed that the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School was affected by last weekend’s explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra.

The Greater Accra Region Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (Nadmo), Archibald Cobbina, told MG News’ Catherine Frimpongmaa on Wednesday that a team has been dispatched to the school to ascertain the extent of damage.

Earlier reports of Saturday’s deadly explosion affecting Presec-Legon were vehemently dismissed by the Old Boys, who claimed the students were evacuated without any injuries to any of them.

But Mr Cobbina insists some students were even hospitalized at the University Hospital in Legon as a result of effects of the fire.

About 20 students were admitted at the hospital in Legon, he said in Twi.

