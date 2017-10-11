Anglican Church inaugurates Clinic at Nyankamam

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

The Sekondi Diocese of the Anglican Church has inaugurated a Diocesan Episcopal Clinic at Nyankamam near Enchi in the Aowin Suaman District of the Western Region.

The GHC 200.000.00 facility is the first of many clinics anticipated to be commissioned in the Sekondi Diocese after losing three clinics to the diocese of Sefwi-Wiawso when it was ceded in 2006.

The gesture forms part of the Church’s commitment to complement government’s effort to meet the healthcare needs of the predominantly cocoa farmers in the area in efforts to meeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) in the health sector.

Right Reverend Alexander Kobina Asmah disclosed that the facility had been completed through the hard work of the Sekondi Diocese with support from United Thank Offering (UTO) of the USA and United Society Partners in the Gospel (USPG) in the UK.

He paid a glowing tribute to traditional authorities in the area for giving the Church the green light to open a health facility out of the wooden structure.

He said the Anglican Church had come to the Aowin Suaman District when it was granted the Enchi Archdeaconry status in May 2017.



He said the facility was in fulfillment of the great commission where the Lord and Master Jesus Christ went through the towns preaching and healing everywhere.

Rt Rev Asmah said the Church had formed close ties with the Regional and District Health Directorates to provide the required needs appealed to the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) to arrange for the clinic to benefit from the national health insurance scheme and other privileges.

The District Director of Health, Rita A. Attah commended the Church for partnering with the Ghana Health Services (GHS) in providing health care delivery to society and assured the clinic of support of the GHS to improve the health conditions of people in the area.

She appealed to expectant mothers to patronize the clinic for ante-natal care from qualified health professionals to forestall pre and post-natal complications.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mr.Samuel Adu Gyamfi, said the government was happy when religious organizations support the government to bring about development.

He said the health of people was paramount to the rapid socio-economic development of the nation and pledged the readiness of the Assembly to support the church in its development.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr. Matthias Ntow also commended the church for its spiritual and physical healing services and pledged to renovate the male ward of the facility at a cost of GHc11,000.00.



The Human Resource Manager of CHAG, Mr. Samuel Nublega said the association was instrumental in healthcare delivery.

He said the core mandate of the CHAG was to make health care delivery affordable and accessible to the poor and needy in society in a bid to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Parish Priest of the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, the Reverend Father Lawrence Donkor, disclosed in an interview that the Parish has about 119 hamlets around the clinic.

He said most of them were predominantly cocoa farmers who were in dire need of such a medical facility.