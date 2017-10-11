Allowance restoration ‘sensible’ – Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-11

Each student will take GHC400 every month <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507731410_136_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has expressed gratitude to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for restoring the trainee allowances.

The restored allowances will see over 58,000 trainee nurses and midwives in various public nursing and midwifery training colleges (NMTC’s) and a little over 45,000 teacher trainees in the 41 public colleges of education, receive over GHS400.00 every month from the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) while in school.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, October 10 by Douglas Adu-Fokuo , Greater Accra PRO of GRNMA, the nurses indicated that the decision to reinstate the allowance is “a sensible decision by government”.

The nurses criticised the erstwhile Mahama led National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to restore the allowance after several engagements.

“It is very unfortunate that the previous government was not ready to take a critical look at the research the Association submitted to guide them to make a good decision by restoring the allowance,” the statement added.

The Association further advised nurse and midwife trainees to put in their utmost best and improve on their attitude towards work whenever they are on clinical rotations adding, “as it is the responsibility of government to make its citizens comfortable, it is also our responsibility to improve on our contribution to healthcare services”.

Below is the full statement:

STATEMENT TO THE MEDIA

Restoration of Nurse/Midwife Trainees Allowances, A sensible decision by government…



Nurse /Midwife trainees should improve on attitude towards work during clinical rotations to justify the restoration of allowance.

This period should be a happy moment for all trainees and parents. The need for the restoration of allowance for trainees has been justified by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association severally. It is very unfortunate that the previous government was not ready to take a critical look at the research the Association submitted to guide them to make a good decision by restoring the allowance.

We would love to take the opportunity to thank President Nana Addo, the Vice President, Dr Bawumiah, the Minister for Health and his deputies for fulfilling their promise. Much gratitude to the National Executives of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association and the National Executives of the Ghana Nurse/Midwife Trainees Association, for their contribution to the successful restoration of the allowance. I call on the Ministry Of Health and the government to communicate effectively to the public on the “allowances without bonding” and implications on employment. It is my hope that unemployed nurses will soon be employed and measures will be put in place to make unemployment among nurses, and delayed salaries and arrears, a thing of the past.

I advise the nurse/ midwife trainees to put their utmost best and improve on their attitude towards work whenever they are on clinical rotations. As it the responsibility of government to make its citizens comfortable, it is also our responsibility to improve on our contribution to healthcare services.

It is very unfortunate to hear people like Solomon Nkansah saying “restoration of trainee allowances is needless “. Well that is democracy, so permit me to say “the cancelation of trainees allowances is the ever senseless decision on earth”.

I advise my brother, Solomon Nkansah, to get a copy of the research work by GRNMA and study it carefully before making such utterances. If trainees allowance is needless, why did the previous government attempt to deceive the trainees by paying them those deceitful coins on table top as allowance, two days before election day?

Let us all be responsible citizens and welcome good policies like trainees allowance and Free SHS as we reject bad policies like tow levy.

—Signed—



Douglas Adu-Fokuo



PRO, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association,



Greater Accra



([email protected]