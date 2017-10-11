Allianz Joins top 50 most valuable global brands

Business News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-10

Allianz started its rise with a brand value of USD 4.9bn in 2010 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507690161_336_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

For the seventh consecutive year, Allianz has climbed the Interbrand ranking of the 100 most valuable brands in the world.

The Allianz brand came in 49th in this year´s “Best Global Brands Ranking”. Increasing the brand value by 6 percent, Allianz can now post a brand value of USD 10.06bn for 2017.

Allianz started its rise with a brand value of USD 4.9bn in 2010.

Allianz’s 2017 growth momentum is similar to brands such as Google, SAP and Gucci, according to the study. “It’s better to lead change than to be led by it. We are transforming a traditional financial group into an agile company by experimenting with new technologies and ways of working. New forms of collaboration and partnerships have proven invaluable”, said Jean-Marc Pailhol, Head of Group Market Management & Distribution at Allianz SE.

Interbrand’s focus of the 2017 ranking was on companies that concentrate on customer orientation, employee engagement and digital technologies.

The global brand value ranking by Interbrand is based on an analysis of the financial performance of the company’s branded products or services, the role of the brand in customers’ purchase decision and the brand’s competitive strength.