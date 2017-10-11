Alhaji Jawula wants referee Daniel Bennett punished

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-11

Jawula said Sam Bennett must be punished to serve as a lesson to other officiating officials <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507736450_969_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Ghana Football Association(GFA) boss Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula says South African referee Daniel Bennett shouldn’t go unpunished after his shambolic officiating in Ghana’s 2018 world Cup qualifying match against Uganda on Saturday in Kampala.

Bennett, in the 93rd minute at the Mandela sports stadium denied the Black Stars an unquestionable goal scored by goal poacher Raphael Dwamena, minutes after denying Kwasi Appiah’s outfit a penalty as winger Frank Acheampong was impeded in the 18yard box.

“Referee Sam Bennett must be punished to serve as a lesson to other officiating officials,which will go a long way to propel Ghana in getting better referees to officiate our games whenever we play,” Jawula said on Sports Direct.

The South African top official later after the game has come out to apologized for taking the wrong decision to the goal scored,upon finding time to watch a repeated recap of the game.

“This certainly is not the last time for the Stars to participate in the World Cup. Both the nation and the football fraternity should focus on other matters, now that is obvious country Ghana is not up to the roll-call in Russia 2018 World Cup.”