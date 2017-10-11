Akufo-Addo is the Jesus Christ of present day – Abronye DC

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-11

Maverick Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly called Abronye DC, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as present Jesus Christ in the lives of the suffering Ghanaian populace.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is Jesus Christ of today ….officials in the previous administration were thinking evil about nursing students and did not want them to succeed”, he responded to the national communication officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah on the restoration of trainee nurses allowances.

“Unlike the NDC administration, Nana Akufo-Addo’s led NPP administration has good intention of the trainees and had to restore allowances that were cancelled by the previous administration and that of nursing trainees”, Abronye DC stated

The outspoken young politician who spoke on Kumasi-based Nyhira FM morning show hailed President Akufo-Addo and government for the restoration of nursing trainees allowances.

“What the devil couldn’t do, Jesus Christ has done”, likening NDC and NPP to the devil and Jesus Christ respectively.

“What NDC government couldn’t do for eight years in power, the NPP government has done it within nine months…. We have employed 12,000 nurses”, according to the Regional Youth Organizer.

“Have you heard Coalition of unpaid nurses anymore for almost nine months now?”, he quizzed claiming all members have been employed under this NPP regime.