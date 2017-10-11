Airlines upbeat about boost in business

Business News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Turkish Airlines Sales Festival has been launched in Accra

International airline operators operating in Ghana are upbeat about buoyant sales thereby meeting their targets by the end of the year.

According to them, indicators such as the stability of the cedi have shot up their patronage.

The airline operators had last year bemoaned the poor performance of their business due to low patronage.

General Manager of Turkish Airlines, Ferhat Yerli said the airline has recorded massive boost this year and will meet its target.

“We are very happy here in Ghana. We started our operations in 2010 and we are happy with the Ghanaian market. The passengers are happy as well. We keep recording a growth in percentage. First it was 60, then 70 then 75%. We increase every year and our passengers also keep increasing every year. By this I am positive we will meet our target by the end of the year” he said.

He spoke to Citi Business News after addressing the media on the company’s sales festival 2017 as part of its festive celebrations.

The promotion which seeks to reduce fares for customers will run from November till the end of December 2017.

For instance a flight ticket to Washington which was going for over USD1,200 cedis is now USD999.

The Turkish Airlines Sales festival is designed to offer the Ghanaian public the opportunity of booking flights to various destinations for a scant price.

It is also to offer families the opportunity to book their Christmas holiday and next summer vacation tickets for a fraction of the price.