Access Bank treats customers to exciting play

Business News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-11

file photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507759303_780_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Access Bank has treated customers to an exclusive showing of “Regimental Sergeant Major”, a sentimental and hilarious play by the late EfoKojoMawugbe, to climax its 2017 Customer Service Week Celebrations.

The play, produced by Scarlet Pictures and directed by Fiifi Coleman, portrayed values such as respect and discipline.

It had customers and invited guests cheering and commending the Bank for continuously delighting them during this time of the year.



Mr Stephen Abban, the Divisional Head of Retail Banking, Access Bank, said the Bank would continue to provide the best services to its customers.



“We are also of the firm belief that banking services should be available and accessible to all, from cradle to grave.

“This mantra has informed our continuous efforts at improving our various service points as well as investing in our people to be the most qualified to serve you, our cherished customers”, he said.

The weeklong celebrations on the theme: “An all-inclusive experience”, was marked with activities across all the Bank’s branches nationwide and customers were treated to special appreciation packages.

The annual celebrations of Customer Service Week is used to bring focus on issues facing consumers and finding innovative ways of addressing them.

Access Bank has over the years used the celebrations to highlight its superior customer service, a key component of its core values as well as solicit customer feedback, while appreciating them for their brand loyalty and decision to do business with the Bank.

Prizes including Ricecooker, Standing Fan, Coffee Maker, Multifunctional Halogen Stove, SmoothieMaker amongst others were given to customers to show appreciation for their loyalty and patronage over the years.