Ursula compromising her position as Communications Minister – John Jinapor

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Yapei-Kusawgu, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor has accused colleague lawmaker, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of compromising her position as Communications Minister.

“I find disturbing the statement from the Honourable Minister…If the minister says that right thinking Ghanaians will not make contrary comments about the decision of NCA it then appears that the minister already finds nothing wrong with has happened”

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has sanctioned 131 stations found to have committed various infractions pertaining to their authorisations to operate as contained in Section 13 of the Electronics Communications Act (2009), Act 775.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has downplayed suggestions that the sanctioning is politically motivated and attempt to gag freedom of speech.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Saturday weekly news analysis program Newsfile however, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor accused the minister of bias against the management of the affected radio stations.

“The law says that if the NCA takes action and you are not happy with that you have the opportunity to appeal to the minister. …If you have a judge or an arbiter who already compromise his or her position how do I apply to that person?”, the former Vice presidential spokesperson quizzed.

“It is only proper that NCA is enforcing our laws but that should be done in a reasonable manner. …the move should not lead to the closure of those media houses”.

“We should acknowledge the fact that we do not operate in isolation. Society is interrelated and interconnected and that what action we are taken we ought to know where we were, where were are and where we are going”, he said.