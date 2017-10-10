UPSA wants ‘campus fuel station’ closed down

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-09

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) says it intends to petition all relevant authorities to bring closure to its calls for the removal of the Strategic Energies Limited Fuel Service Station (SEL) from the northern end of the university’s campus.

Some students of the UPSA on Monday demonstrated against the siting of the fuel station, saying it poses imminent danger to life and property.

The demonstration followed Saturday’s gas explosion at the nearby Atomic Junction gas station which claimed seven lives and injured over 130 others.

A statement issued by the University Monday evening said the SEL station is behind the university’s 6,000 capacity lecture hall complex which houses offices of lecturers and lecture halls, and is also directly behind a 4,000 capacity auditorium under construction which will be open to the university and the public for functions in future.

“It must be noted that UPSA also petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the granting of permit and non-involvement of a major stakeholder like UPSA before permission was granted for the construction of this filling station. The University before and after completion of the said station has had communications with EPA and owners of the filling station. The University has noted the responses from both parties that the service station has met all necessary requirements and poses no threat to the University.”

The statement said following the weekend’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction, management of the UPSA is renewed in its drive to find a lasting solution to the serious threat the station poses to life and property on campus and its environs, and has consequently appealed to the demonstrating students to exercise restraint while it takes steps to put the issue to rest.