U17 World Cup: Sellas Tetteh backs Black Starlets to excel

Former Ghana Under-20 coach Sellas Tetteh is backing the country’s U17 team to go all the way despite the 1-0 defeat to USA in their second group A match on Monday.

The Ayo Akintola scored the match winner in the 75th minute for the young Yankees as they handed the West Africans their first defeat of the campaign.

But Sellas Tetteh, who guided Ghana’s Under-20 male team to clinch the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2009, remains defiant about the team’s chances.

“We have done two matches now, unfortunately, we lost, but all hope is not lost,” he said on KWESE TV.

“What is important is that we won our first game which is a positive sign.

“Against India I believe without any doubt that the team will win, yes it is football and you can’t underrate anyone but I am sure we will pick maximum points and move on in the competition.”

Ghana will hosts India in the final group game on Thursday.

