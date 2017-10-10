U-17 World Cup: We have to work on our scoring – Fabin

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Head coach of the national U-17 team the Black Starlets Paa Kwesi Fabin says his team will have to work on their scoring rate as the team progresses in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.



The Black Starlets have scored only once in the competition and missed a lot of chances in the second game against USA.

Speaking at the post match conference, Fabin said, “The last time we played we worked on goal scoring throughout our training session before this match.

“Maybe we have to continue working because in this match we could have won this game with a wider margin because we had so many chances.

“In this kind of games if you miss up chances you will be punished and we were punished”, he added.



Substitute Ayo Akinola, came from the bench to grab the only goal of the game in the 75th minute for USA, against the Black Starlets of Ghana.

The Americans are now the first team to book a place in the last 16 after this win.



Ghana’s midfielder, Emmanuel Toku missed a glorious opportunity to put Ghana in the lead in the 52nd minute of the second half after blasting the ball wide.

Ghana will now have to beat India in the third group game which will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on Thursday to enhance their chances of qualifying for the round of 16.

The Black Starlets must avoid a defeat in order to be picked as one of the best four teams if they fail to place second in Group A after match day three.

USA and Columbia will play in the other group game at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Both matches will be played simultaneously.