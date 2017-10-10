Top 10 Ghanaian tertiary institutions with the most notorious students

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

In Ghana, every tertiary institution want to be recognized for its highest academic excellence and credentials.

It is also the mission of every tertiary school to impact onto its students and alumni the highest ethical standards and discipline for their personal development as well as for the job market.

Over the years, many tertiary schools have excelled in all these academic credentials yet its students carries with them a perceived bad image in the eyes of the public.

Though this could be debatable, there are some tertiary schools whose students gleefully accept and feel proud of holding to their chest a bragging right of being notorious and highly stubborn.

Normally, students of these schools confuse the public in a bid to define whether they are products of stubbornness, notorious or a case of being brave over other schools.

This week, yen.com.gh brings to you a list of some tertiary schools in Ghana who have made headlines over the years for the wrong reasons.

1. KNUST (Katanga)



Kwame Nkrumah University of science and Technology (KNUST)

In February 2016, some two students of the University were stabbed in a clash between Katanga Hall and Continental Hall

2. LEGON (Vandals)



University of Ghana Legon

In April 2011, some male students of University of Ghana molested a suspected female thief and stripped her naked.

3. UCC (ATL, Casford)



University of Cape Coast

In March 2017 three students were seriously injured in a clash between students of UCC and KNUST.

4. T-Poly



T-Poly now Takoradi Technical University

In June 2007 some students Takoradi Polytechnic including six females were charged in court for rioting with offensive weapons and engaging the police in a confrontation.

5. K-Poly



K-Poly now Kumasi technical University

In October 2015 some students of Kumasi Polytechnic boycott lectures over an increasing spate of power outages on campus.

6. Koforidua Poly





,i>Koforidua Poly now Koforidua Technical University

In 2006, a skirmish broke out between students of the Koforidua Polytechnic and the police when a team of policemen attempted to arrest some male students of the Universal Hostel

7. C-Poly



C-Poly now Cape Coast Technical University

In April 2012, students of the Cape Coast Polytechnic who were on a float to climax GNUPS week celebrations clashed with a team of policemen.

8. WA-Poly



Wa Poly

In February 2015 students of the Wa Polytechnic demonstrated through to express their displeasure over the absence of some key officers of the Polytechnic.

9. Tamale Poly



Tamale Polytechnic

In March 2013 about one hundred and twenty (120) students of the Tamale Polytechnic were rusticated for indulging in examination malpractices.

10. Sunyani-Poly



Sunyani Polytechnic

In June 2015, students of Sunyani Polytechnic clashed with police over allege embezzled of funds meant for school projects.