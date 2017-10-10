Stress is a major source of mental illness at the workplace – Mental Health Authority

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: atinkaonline.com

2017-10-10

The Director of Communications at the Ghana Mental Health Authority has stated that stress is a major source of mental illness.

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues and mobilizing efforts in support of better mental health.

Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, The Director of communications at the Ghana Mental Health Authority, Mr. Kweku Brobbey, explained that the theme for the 2017 World Mental Health Day is “Mental Health In The Workplace”.

He noted that when stress form superiors in the office as well as colleagues’ “meets stress from the house” it leads to depression.

According to him, a negative working environment may lead to physical and mental health problems, harmful use of substances or alcohol, absenteeism and lost productivity.

He urged employers to provide adequate education on job descriptions and the stress they bring to employees.

He added that this will allow employees to look at other options if they cannot stand the stress.

Globally, more than 300 million people suffer from depression, the leading cause of disability. More than 260 million are living with anxiety disorders. Many of these people live with both.

A recent WHO-led study estimates that depression and anxiety disorders cost the global economy US$ 1 trillion each year in lost productivity.