Starlets defender Abdul Yussif in ‘stable condition’ after head injury

Ghana Under-17 defender Abdul Razak Yussif is “stable and conscious” in hospital after suffering a frightening head injury during his country’s 1-0 defeat to the United States in second group A match at the FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

The youngster was knocked out cold following a sickening clash of heads with American captain Josh Sargeant.

The Koforidua Youth enforcer was rushed to hospital by ambulance to the Fortis Escort Heart Hospital in Delhi where he is receiving treatment.

But after undergoing cranial and cervical CT scans, the player has been told to observe protocol by spending few more days in hospital for further observation.

The Ghanaian youngster has been ruled out of the Black Starlets next match against hosts India on Thursday.

