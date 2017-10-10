Stanbic speaks on revenue leakages at Korle Bu

Business News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Following revenue leakages at the country’s premier hospital, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Stanbic Bank has presented to management of the hospital an efficient means of addressing the problem.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Standard Bank Group in Accra yesterday.

According to the statement, Stanbic solution to Korle-Bu’s revenue leakages will not only block revenue leaks but will largely bring about revenue management and also increase their revenue.

This, the statement indicated, will not be manifested in just cash collection, but will improve the hospital’s operations in both operational and clinical care.

This approach would also be used to generate bills at all billing points and also collect payments via digital and cash, which will enable smooth running of the hospital, it added.

“We will also help in bed management in all units and there will be real time view of all transactions 24/7 to ensure transparency which will result in the blocking of revenue leakages,” the statement stressed.

Aiming to have revenue leakage at the hospital eradicated, management of Korle-Bu engaged a couple of banks to help secure their funds.

In all a total of six banks were shortlisted to undergo a competitive selection process. After the process, Stanbic was selected to partition the collection of revenue at Korle-Bu.