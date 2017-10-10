Restoration of nursing training allowance needless – Solomon Nkansah

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the restoration of nursing training allowances of students in the public institutions as needless which will not inure to the benefit of the country.

“This is needless and cosmetic”, National Communication Officer of the NDC, Solomon Nkansah has said.

“It will not help the beneficiaries and Ghanaians in general because this not what they promised in opposition”, he explains.

“Has this New Patriotic Party government introduced quota system into nursing colleges or not?” the outspoken communication officer quizzed on Kumasi-based Nyhira FM morning show hosted by Kofi Asante Enning.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) while in opposition promised no quota system but in government went ahead to implement the opposite.

“This is not what they promised Ghanaians. NDC were giving out four hundred and Fifty Ghana Cedis to each nursing student. How much is government paying now?”, he enquired.

Government has dispelled rumours that only first and second year students from public Nursing Training Colleges will be entitled to allowances.

“It is not true. Every nursing student will enjoy. …first year, second year and third year students are going to enjoy it”, Director General of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare dispelled.

” All of them are ready to receive their allowances electronically”, he spoke on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM’s “Kroyemusem”.

” All necessary arrangement with the beneficiaries are already in place. You can inquire from any student nurse you know”, he told host Kofi Asante Enning.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to officially announce the restoration of allowance for nursing students in the country as part of NPP’s major campaign promise, in the Bring Ahafo capital Sunyani.

The erstwhile John Mahama administration cancelled allowances of both nursing and teacher training students explaining that the then government could not afford it.