Police halts economic activities around Atomic Junction

Business News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-10

Traders have been asked to stay off to allow for ongoing investigations <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507613518_192_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Police Service has stated that Business operators along the Atomic Junction where the explosion occurred over the weekend will not be allowed to operate as investigations go on.

Scores of small businesses as well as fuel stations were hit by the explosion which occurred on Saturday.

Some business operators along the stretch who spoke to Citi Business News earlier said millions of cedis has been lost through the disaster.

Director of Operations of the Ghana police Service COP Dr. George Dampare says businesses will not be allowed to operate.

“It’s a process so as we continue to investigate the rest of the crime scene, we will be engaging businesses on what to do and as technical persons, we will also advice and at the appropriate time we will come back and let businesses know when they can resume operations,” he said.

Later, Citi Business News’ Jessica Ayorkor Aryee on Monday morning reported that, the police has cordoned the site, halting all economic activities around the area.

According to her “no economic activity is allowed in the area as shops and offices around the place are all closed”.

“The popular taxi station near the explosion site has also been barricaded. Restaurants and small food joints are all closed. Some shop owners who came to open their shops have been turned away,” she added.

She stated that “There is also a heavy police presence here protecting properties and making sure t people do not interfere with the ongoing investigations”.

During the explosion, several traders abandoned their wares, and instead run for their lives. In the aftermath of the explosion, some items that had been partly burnt, and others that had been burnt to ashes, were visible at the scene.

Citi Business News understands that the place will be cordoned for weeks. This is expected to affect business over the period.