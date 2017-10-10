Petrochemical workers opposed new policy on gas explosions – Abu Ramadan

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Deputy NADMO boss, Abu Ramadan revealed that some industry players have resisted the new policy

Joy News has learnt government’s policy to arrest the spate of gas explosions in the country has been resisted by some petrochemical workers.

Deputy NADMO boss, Abu Ramadan told Joy News’ Elton Brobbey Monday the Energy Ministry has been working on the document for the past five and a half months but it faced resistance from industry players.

He explained some petrochemical workers cautioned the Ministry to disregard the policy because its implementation will not “inure to their benefit.”

But after last Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction near Madina in Accra, Mr Ramadan said the workers have shifted their position on the policy.

“The Ministry said they are coming around [and] particularly with this incident, I don’t think they won’t support a plan of this nature,” he said.

Safety standards at the various filling stations have come under scrutiny after the Atomic Junction gas explosion led to the death of seven people, with 134 others injured.

Some Ghanaians have blamed the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for granting permits to the gas station.

CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story, some “people should be fired” for the tragedy.

He noted people who have been put in place of trust “need to feel the pain of letting down the whole country” when their negligence leads to casualties.

“The idea of having safety measures is good [and] we do not have any objection to that [because] it is something we have asked the Ministry before,” he reacted to government decision to implement new safety measures.

In the coming days government will announce its new policy to combating gas explosions if Cabinet adopts the document at its Thursday meeting.

Although he refused to delve into details of the policy, Mr Ramadan has asked Ghanaians to support the new measures when it is made public.