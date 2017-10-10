Pathologist summoned for delaying Major Mahama’s autopsy

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-10

An Accra District Court has ordered pathologist Lawrence Adusei and head of the Pathology Department of the 37 Military Hospital, to appear before it to explain their failure to release the postmortem report of the murdered military officer, Major Maxwell Mahama.

The order followed an application by state prosecutors asking for the release of the postmortem report.

According to the lead prosecutor, DSP George Amega, they have been chasing the report from the medical officer since investigations commenced but they have not been successful.

Major Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, was said to have been on his daily jogging route on May 29, 2017, when some residents of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, attacked and lynched him on suspicion that he was an armed robber.

Over 50 suspects, some of whom had fled the community to other regions in the country, were later arrested in connection with the gruesome killing that shook the nation.

The late army officer was laid to rest on June 9, 2017, with full State and army honors.

25 persons are currently facing prosecution for their role in the killing. The suspects have been charged with murder.

The magistrate, Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah, adjourned the case to the 26th of October 2017.