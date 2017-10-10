Otiko Djaba tackles kayayei problem

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-10-09

Otiko Afisah Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507600878_781_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba, has hinted of plans to create a kayayei (head porters’) module to help solve the rural-urban migration.

The module would train and give startup capital to beneficiaries. The module is in collaboration with the MASLOC and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

According to her, when rolled out, the module is expected to train thousands of youth to equip them with vocational skills.

Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba revealed that GH¢114 million had been released to pay caterers of the school feeding programme for the last quarter.

Addressing issues of the school feeding programme, the minister said President Akufo-Addo had given a directive to increase the number of caterers for the programme in the Mamprugu East area by 30 percent.

Ms Otiko Djaba indicated that the current total coverage of LEAP is to be increased from 4,151 households with an addition of 500 in East Mamprugu.

The Gender Minister therefore called on all to rally behind the president to see the fulfilment of his promises as he is bent on making Ghana a better place.

She made this known when the president paid a courtesy call on the overlord of the Mamprugu Area, Nayiri, at Nalerigu.