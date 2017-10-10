Nursing trainees commend government for restoring allowances

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Midwives and Nursing Trainees in Brong-Ahafo have expressed appreciation to government and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for launching the restoration of their allowances in Sunyani, the regional capital.

Overwhelmed with joy and ecstasy, the students, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a random interview that the reinstatement of the allowance would bring great economic relief to them and their parents.

The previous National Democratic Party (NDC) government scrapped the allowance, under which nursing trainees received at least GHC 450.00 every quarter.

President Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government assured nurses and midwife trainees of the Party’s commitment to bring back the allowances if elected into office during the 2016 electioneering period.

The more than 1,000 student nurses and midwives who had gathered at the Sunyani Nursing Training College, where President Akufo-Addo is expected to launch the scheme, could not hide their joy as they dance to brass band music.

As some of them outlined the financial difficulties they had gone through since the allowance was scrapped, other student nurses said the bold decision taken by the government was highly commendable.

They expressed the optimism that the re-instatement of the allowance would facilitate their smooth training so that they could serve the country with a high sense of patriotism on their completion.

“We don’t know how to thank the President for this. We are really overwhelmed by the kindness and we promise to use the allowances judiciously”, Joyce Anima, one of the midwife trainees told the GNA.

Another nursing trainee, who also spoke on condition of anonymity described the restoration of the allowances as “a dream come true”.

There was however a spontaneous jubilation among the students when President Akufo-Addo arrived at the venue for the launching.

The colourful ceremony is being witnessed by traditional leaders, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Municipal and District Chief Executives and a section of the general public.