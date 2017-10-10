NET2 TV journalist was destined to die – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-10

Kennedy Agyapong,MP for Assin Central <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507668596_666_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin-Central, Kennedy Agyapong says the Net2 cameraman who died during last Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction, was destined to die.

He believes it was the late Mohammed Ashley Yakubu’s destiny to die because he ignored caution given to the workers at the time of the explosion.

According to him, when news of the explosion broke, lights at Madina-based Kencity media went out and workers were advised not to step foot outside until the situation calmed down.

“They were even warned not to put on the generator but he decided to go to the scene to take footages and died in the process,” he revealed.

The Assin-Central lawmaker expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and described the late Mohammed Ashley as irreplaceable saying he will be greatly missed by both management and colleagues.

“Honestly from the angle that it’s coming, I don’t know whether destiny is the same as an act of God, because I learnt that they were cautioned not to move out and stay calm but because of the love for his job, he went out to work which makes me think that he was destined to die that night,” he said in an interview on Adom TV’s morning show “Badwam” Tuesday.

The death of Mohammed came as a shock to the staff of Net2 TV and Oman FM, the subsidiaries of Kencity Media Limited on Monday.

Late Mohammed Ashley who has been working with Kencity Media for several years allegedly fell from the Atomic Junction flyover while filming the gas explosion that occurred last Saturday, 6th October 2017.

He was the station’s cameraman at the Flagstaff House, the seat of Government.