NET 2 presidential correspondent dies in Atomic gas explosion

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-09

Mohammed Ashley has been identified as one of the seven persons who died on Saturday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507605295_399_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A member of the Presidential Press Corps has been identified as one of the seven persons who died on Saturday following the Atomic Junction gas explosion in Accra.

Mohammed Ashley, a cameraman, who was capturing the scenes of the accident, has been confirmed as the person who reportedly fell to his death from the flyover at Atomic junction.

Reports indicate that, the deceased, who lived close to the area, rushed to the scene with his camera upon hearing the explosive sounds.

While recording, he reportedly jumped off the footbridge because he panicked and suffered an excruciating death.

Relatives of the late reporter and management of Kencity, operators of NET 2 TV and Oman FM, officially informed President Nana Akufo-Addo of the demise of their beloved on Monday.

President Akufo Addo pledged to take up the cost of the funeral and other expenses Ashley’s family will incur.

Mohammed Ashley, a Muslim, is expected to be buried tomorrow [Tuesday]. The late Ashley was a reporter (Camera Man) at Net 2, an Accra-based television station.

Chief Executive Officer of Ken City, Stella Agyapong eulogized the late reporter.

“Mohammed being a camera man took the other direction when everyone was running in the opposite direction so he could get footage. We went to the morgue to see him and he was severely burnt, ” she lamented.

A total of seven people perished, whereas 132 others sustained various degrees of injury. Six of the dead are yet to be identified.

Mohammed is not married and has no kids. He is the second of seven children.

A Ghanaian Times reporter, Samuel Nuamah, also a member of the presidential press corps, died in a car accident in 2015, whiles some of his colleagues sustained injuries.

The journalists were returning to Accra from the Volta Region after covering then President, John Dramani Mahama, who had delivered a speech at the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church convention.

The accident occurred around Dawhwenya in the Greater Accra Region.