NDC’s ‘Green Book’ complete photoshop – NPP communicator

Politics of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: Daily Heritage

2017-10-10

Acting Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Yaw Adomako Baafi, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians in their quest to get re-elected in the 2016 elections.

According to him, the party’s popular ‘Green Book’ which highlighted the so-called numerous achievements of former President John Mahama was completely fabricated and did not reflect what was on the ground.

Speaking on Agoo TV’s ‘Yensempa show’, Adomako Baafi said the NDC engaged in many activities that were aimed at running the country down, citing the inflation of the prices of cars at Microfinance and Small Loans Centre as one case.

He added that the NDC lost the elections because the contents of the Green Book did not reflect what was on the ground.

“The ‘Green Book’ sent NDC into opposition because it was completely photo-shopped and Ghanaians felt deceived,” he told host Bonohene Baffour Awuah.

His comments followed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s claim that he inherited empty coffers from his predecessor, former President John Mahama.

The President also said the over GH¢ 122 billion that the erstwhile government said they used to construct roads did not reflect the state of the various road networks in the country.

Reacting to this accusation on the ‘Yensempa’, Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem North, Mr Daniel Ashiamah, called on the government to be appreciative of the numerous policies the erstwhile administration implemented that the NPP are now benefiting from.

The Buem North MP said there was no way the NPP could complain that there was no money.

According to him, the government has been able to pay the salaries of government workers since January and there was nothing to prove that they raised these monies within the nine months they have been in power.

“It is not true we did not leave any money in government coffers. If they are saying there are no monies, how are they able to pay government workers?” he asked.

According to Mr Ashiamah, government is a continuous process and the Akufo-Addo-led administration must acknowledge the good work of the previous administration.

He encouraged members of the NPP to move to the ground and look at the many projects the previous government started and completed.

He explained that despite the fact that the NPP did not meet huge sums of money in government coffers as they expected, it did not warrant their continuous throwing of jabs at the previous administration.

Mr Ashiamah said monies used by the government were generated daily at ports and various toll booths, hence it was incompetence that was causing the government to continually cry over empty coffers.