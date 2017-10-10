Nana Addo weeps over journalist killed in gas explosion

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

President Akufo-Addo nearly broke down in tears yesterday when news got to him about the death of a member of the presidential press corps, Mohammed Ashiley.

That was moments after visiting the scene of the gas explosion that occurred Saturday evening at Atomic Junction, near Legon in Accra that claimed seven lives and left over 132 others with various degrees of injury.

The president also travelled to the Ridge Hospital to visit some of the victims of the explosion who were injured.

But even before he could settle down in his office, management of Kencity Media – operators of Net 2 Television (TV) and Oman FM – and the family of the deceased cameraman (videographer) came knocking with the sad and shocking news, which has since thrown the presidential press corps into a state of mourning.

Briefing the president at the Flagstaff House yesterday, Managing Director of Kencity Media, Stella Agyepong, narrated that the 37-year-old deceased left the office Saturday evening on his motorbike to cover the gas explosion when he heard the news.

After several hours of no sign of him, they decided to reach him on his phones.

Apparently, Mohammed left his phones and back pack in the office with the hope of returning for them after filing the story.

Unfortunately, the young man did not turn up, compelling management of the station to launch a search for him.

After combing a number of clinics and hospitals where victims of the gas explosion were sent, Mohammed’s body was finally discovered at the Police Hospital yesterday morning.

An obviously distraught President Akufo-Addo could not but console the mother of the deceased, Mary Sackey, who was weeping uncontrollably.

He described Mohammed’s death as unfortunate since he met his untimely death in the line of duty.

“It’s very painful; that’s too bad,” he said in a devastating voice.

President Akufo-Addo has since promised to do whatever is humanly possible to enable the family to give its kinsman a befitting burial.

The deceased is scheduled to be buried sometime today in line with Muslim tradition.

Earlier on Sunday, the president said, “It is time these incidents came to a stop in Ghana. We cannot continue with them,”

The president, who was on a tour in the Northern Region,

dispatched Vice President Dr Bawumia to Accra to access the situation.

After receiving his brief from the security and relief agencies on the ground and accessing the situation for himself yesterday, the president indicated, “It’s one too many; we cannot afford anymore.”

He appealed to everybody involved in the gas industry to make adjustments to be able to guarantee the safety and security of people to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future.

“We pray for their souls, and we pray for their families, that the Almighty will give them comfort and strength in these trying times,” he said.