Mother of journalist who died in the gas explosion cannot stop weeping

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

2017-10-10

The mother of the Net 2 television journalist who lost his life in the atomic gas explosion at Saturday night is wailing over the death of his son.

According to reports Mohammed Ashiley Yakubu met his untimely death in line of duty whiles covering the deadly explosion at Madina-Atomic junction.

Reports say the cameraman who also doubles as a member of the Presidential Press Corps rolled over from the Atomic junction flyover in his attempt to capture the tragedy.

Earlier today, President Akufo-Addo paid a visit to the mother of the journalist, Mary Sackey to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

The President in his words of encouragement offered to personally pay all expenses of the deceased journalist’s funeral.

In line with Islamic customs and tradition, the late Yakubu will be laid to rest tomorrow.