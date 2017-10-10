Major Mahama autopsy report unavailable to police 4 months after death

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

The autopsy report of the late Major Maxwell Mahama is still unavailable to police investigators, four months after his death.

The army officer was promoted posthumously to the rank of Major, after he was slain on May 29, 2017, by some youth of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, on suspicion that he was an armed robber.

The incident reportedly happened after a snail seller spotted a pistol on him during what some claim was his routine morning jog.

She raised an alarm and some youth from the area pounced on the officer who was heading a team posted to the area as part of government’s fight against illegal mining.

However, four months after his death, police investigators are yet to receive his autopsy report, frustrating their work on the case.

Joy News’ Joseph Ackah-Blay was in court on Tuesday and reported that State Prosecutor, DSP George Amegah told the court they had tried without success to lay hands on the report.

The prosecutor maintained, the report was central to the case forcing the State to make the application for an order directed at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Magistrate Ebenezer Kweku Ansah granted the request directing that the report be handed to the Police investigators on or before October 26.

The pathologist who handled the autopsy Dr. Lawrence Adusei and the Head of the 37 Military Hospital’s Pathology Department are to appear before the court on the said date if this order is not obeyed.

About 23 people are currently standing trial for the murder of Major Mahama.