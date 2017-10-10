Legon students undergo counselling after Atomic gas explosion

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

The Careers and Counselling Center of the University of Ghana is taking students that were affected psychologically by Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic junction in Accra through counselling sessions.

Speaking to Myjoyonline.com Kingsley Adum president of James Topp Nelson Yankah Hall, one of the halls of residence at the university and few meters from the explosion site said the SRC president teamed up with him to send shuttles to evacuate students from the hall.

The shuttles also evacuated students from surrounding halls.

By Tuesday morning, he said most of the students had returned to the halls and tensions are calm.

Mr. Adum said a visit by the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Francis Dodoo, helped to assure students.

“The Careers and Counselling center commenced a counselling programme for all students psychologically affected by Saturday’s episode, they started yesterday and are continuing today too and a number of students are participating”, he said.

Life on campus has returned to normalcy, he said.

“The hall manager also came round to assure us of our safety and urged us to take advantage of the counselling process,” he told Myjoyonline.com.

On Saturday, October 7 2017, a gas tanker exploded at Atomic Junction near Madina in Accra while offloading gas at about 7pm.

The fire caught a nearby fuel station and both fires sent a mushroom cloud of fire into the night sky.

Officials have confirmed seven people have died from the explosion and more than one-hundred people sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the 37 Military hospital.