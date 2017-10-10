Kojo Yankson wants to discredit our profession – Chinchinga sellers

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

The Chinchinga Operators Association of Ghana (COAG) has urged the general public to disregard any attempt to link a member of their association to the Madina-Atomic gas explosion incidents that happened on October 7.

A statement signed by the National President of the association, Baba Suuya, said the report in the public domain that sought to put the blame at the doorstep of a member of a khebab seller is baseless and has not been affirmed with investigations by the National Fire Service.

COAG further stated, however that the description given by a Joy FM Journalist who is supposed to know better is a “Machiavellian” attempt to discredit the Chinchinga profession.

Joy FM’s Super Morning Show host Kojo Yankson on Sunday claimed that a khebab seller is to be blamed for the Madina-Atomic gas explosion.

STATEMENT FROM THE CHINCHINGA OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA (COAG)

The Chinchinga Operators Association of Ghana (COAG), the recognised body of khebab operators in Ghana, wishes to express its displeasure at the erroneous reportage by one journalist on the heels of last Saturday’s Atomic junction explosion.

The said journalist (with “aboy” in his haircut), who without due recourse to any preliminary findings by the National Fire Service sought to put the blame at the doorstep of a member of our Association.

COAG takes offence at this blatant attempt to discredit our noble profession and refer to practitioners as individuals with limited education. We also wish to categorically set the records straight on the incident.

An initial fact finding mission by our Research team earlier today, revealed that the said stand, belonging to our member and the cause of the blast isn’t a standard chinchinga stand. That stand is rather one of the standard operational equipment used by purveyors of “Kofi Brokeman” and some other service categories.

COAG as a proactive association every year organises health and safety trainings for our members across the country. Over the years, our members have practiced professionally and remained complaint to our codes and best practices.

We thus call on the general public to disregard any Machiavellian attempt to link our member to the incident and bring us into disrepute. We equally urge all Ghanaians to continue patronizing our service.

From now till the end of the month, our members have agreed that any stick of chinchinga bought anywhere in Ghana will come with an additional stick.

Thank you.

Signed

Baba Suuya,

National President

Chinchinga Operators Association of Ghana (COAG)

