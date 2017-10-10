Kojo Yankon’s ‘Chinchinga’ account of gas explosion cooked – GNFS

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has rubbished claims by broadcast journalist and host of Joy Fm’s Super Morning Show, Kojo Yankson that a khebab seller is partly to blame for the gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Billy Anaglate disclosed that his account which was contained in a video on social media is cooked and not a true representation of what transpired on the ground.

He stated that investigations are currently ongoing to establish the actual cause of the explosion but denied the account of Mr Kojo Yankson and also called on the public to accept what he put out there with a pinch of salt.

The Journalist in the video was reported to have said:” There was a leak during a loading exercise from one of the tanks here in this compound. Gas was pluming up into the sky, blowing up very fast and everybody in the area noticed it…Members of staff at the gas station evacuated immediately and called the authorities.

Within minutes, our chichinga stand operator decided to start work. In spite of the fact that there was escaping gas, he lit a flame under his Khebab and the flame shot up into the air and connected with the gas that was gathering in the air above the heads of all the people standing around…this flame connected with it[the gas] and set the entire sky above the people at this junction ablaze.”

This attracted a barrage of attacks with colleagues trolling him on social media over the comments wondering how he could link a khebab seller to the whole incident.