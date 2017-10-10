Khebab sellers angry with Joy FM’s Kojo Yankson

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-10

Kojo Yankson <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507614148_688_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Multimedia Group Limited journalist, Kojo Yankson, has incurred the wrath of khebab sellers in Ghana for blaming Saturday night’s Atomic Junction gas explosion on one of them describing them as uneducated.

A day after the disastrous gas explosion at Madina Atomic Junction in Accra on Saturday October 7, 2017, host of Joy FM’s morning show who visited the site presented a “chronological” account of the incident.

Kojo Yankson’s report suggested that,a khebab seller who operates some meters away from the fuel station caused the explosion.

He explained that, “There was a leak during a loading exercise from one of the tanks here in this compound. Gas was pluming up into the sky, blowing up very fast and everybody in the area noticed it…Members of staff at the gas station evacuated immediately and called the authorities. Within minutes, our chinchinga stand operator decided to start work. In spite of the fact that there was escaping gas, he lit a flame under his Khebab and the flame shot up into the air and connected with the gas that was gathering in the air above the heads of all the people standing around…this flame connected with it [the gas] and set the entire sky above the people at this junction ablaze.”

This account has been described by a section of Ghanaians as outrageous and unprofessional.

A statement signed by National President of the Chinchinga Operators Association of Ghana (COAG), Baba Suuya has described Kojo Yankson’s report as “erroneous”.

According to the statement, Mr. Yankson does not have the moral right to blame the deadly incident on activities of the khebab seller neither does he have the right to describe Chinchinga operators as illiterates.

“The said journalist (with “aboy” in his haircut), who without due recourse to any preliminary findings by the National Fire Service, sought to put the blame at the doorstep of a member of our Association,” they mentioned.

It statement further revealed that , “COAG takes offence at this blatant attempt to discredit our noble profession and refer to practitioners as individuals with limited education. We also wish to categorically set the records straight on the incident.”

Below is the full statement

STATEMENT FROM THE CHINCHINGA OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA (COAG)

The Chinchinga Operators Association of Ghana (COAG), the recognised body of khebab operators in Ghana, wishes to express its displeasure at the erroneous reportage by one journalist on the heels of last Saturday’s Atomic junction explosion.

The said journalist (with “aboy” in his haircut), who without due recourse to any preliminary findings by the National Fire Service sought to put the blame at the doorstep of a member of our Association.

COAG takes offence at this blatant attempt to discredit our noble profession and refer to practitioners as individuals with limited education. We also wish to categorically set the records straight on the incident.

An initial fact finding mission by our Research team earlier today, revealed that the said stand, belonging to our member and the cause of the blast isn’t a standard chinchinga stand. That stand is rather one of the standard operational equipment used by purveyors of “Kofi Brokeman” and some other service categories.

COAG as a proactive association every year organises health and safety trainings for our members across the country. Over the years, our members have practiced professionally and remained complaint to our codes and best practices.

We thus call on the general public to disregard any Machiavellian attempt to link our member to the incident and bring us into disrepute. We equally urge all Ghanaians to continue patronizing our service.

From now till the end of the month, our members have agreed that any stick of chinchinga bought anywhere in Ghana will come with an additional stick. Thank you.

Signed

Baba Suuya,

National President

Chinchinga Operators Association of Ghana (COAG) PS: #OneCornerStatement