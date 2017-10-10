Joseph Attamah gets his favourite midfield position in Saudi Arabia friendly

Istanbul Basaksehir ace Joseph Attamah has been handed a starting role in midfield for Ghana in Tuesday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia.
Attamah will be making his third appearance since getting his debut call-up last month for the double-header against Congo in the World Cup qualifier.
He had a nightmarish debut last month in Kumasi against the Red Devils when he played in a makeshift right back role and got hooked at half-time.
The 23-year-old made a cameo last Saturday in the 0-0 draw with Uganda in Kampala.