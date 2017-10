Joseph Attamah gets his favourite midfield position in Saudi Arabia friendly

Attamah starts in midfield for Ghana in Tuesday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia



Istanbul Basaksehir ace Joseph Attamah has been handed a starting role in midfield for Ghana in Tuesday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia.

Attamah will be making his third appearance since getting his debut call-up last month for the double-header against Congo in the World Cup qualifier.

He had a nightmarish debut last month in Kumasi against the Red Devils when he played in a makeshift right back role and got hooked at half-time.

The 23-year-old made a cameo last Saturday in the 0-0 draw with Uganda in Kampala.

