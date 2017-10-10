Joseph Attamah gets his favourite midfield position in Saudi Arabia friendly

Attamah starts in midfield for Ghana in Tuesday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507657835_985_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Istanbul Basaksehir ace Joseph Attamah has been handed a starting role in midfield for Ghana in Tuesday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia.

Attamah will be making his third appearance since getting his debut call-up last month for the double-header against Congo in the World Cup qualifier.

He had a nightmarish debut last month in Kumasi against the Red Devils when he played in a makeshift right back role and got hooked at half-time.

The 23-year-old made a cameo last Saturday in the 0-0 draw with Uganda in Kampala.

