It’s unfortunate to blame Atomic explosion on ‘chinchinga’ man – GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has dismissed reports that a fire spark from a nearby khebab seller caused the explosion at the Atomic Junction on Saturday.

According to the Service, such reports are “unfortunate” and must be disregarded.

Barely 24 hours after the gas explosion, there have been reports suggesting that a Khebab seller, who lit a flame while the gas was being off-loaded is responsible for the explosion.

In a viral video report that sought to present a so-called chronology of events, that occurred before and during the explosion, broadcaster and Morning Show Host of Accra-based Joy FM, Kojo Yankson, explained that a khebab seller located 10 meters away from the gas station, lit a match while there was a gas escape in the process of discharge of gas from a tanker to the gas company’s reservoir hence the explosion.

But according to the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Fire Service, Prince Billy Anaglate, that analysis is false.

He told Citi News in an interview that several factors must be considered before an accurate report can be given of the actual cause of the explosion.

“It is unfortunate for anybody to quickly come out with a conclusion of the investigation when there are several possible causes. Certain activities around the gas filling station might be responsible for the cause of a gas fire on a gas facility, but if you are talking about a khebab seller, you need to determine the distance of the khebab seller to the gas station,” he said.

“You need to determine and assess certain factors to find out that even if there is a leakage of gas that might have caused it, know the velocity and direction for the wind to dissipate the constitution of the gas before making such conclusions. That assertion by somebody is just an unfortunate one,” he added.

Many people have taken to social media to rubbish the account of the broadcaster as images from the explosion scene suggested that the accused khebab seller, who is yet to be identified, had not started operation moments before the explosion.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service is still conducting its investigations into the matter and will soon release its report.

The explosion on Saturday, has killed seven people so far, with nearly 132 injured. Some of the injured have been treated and discharged, whereas those with severe injuries are still on admission at the 37 Military, Ridge and Legon Hospitals.