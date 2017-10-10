It’s time to check gas explosions – Akufo-Addo promises reaction

Last Saturday evening tragedy left seven dead and more than 130 injured <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507599605_186_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised policy reaction to curb the recurrence of gas explosions following a tragic disaster at Atomic Junction in the capital, Accra.

Visiting the site of the explosion two days after the incident, the President told reporters “this is beyond firefighters. It has to do with the policies we have to put in place to ensure such things don’t occur again.”

Last Saturday evening tragedy left seven dead and more than 130 injured after two explosions at a fuel station cited within the busy business community.

Talk about the safety in Ghana is a ritual that is usually not followed up by real actions but the President expressed a determination to depart from pussyfooting around the problem.

“I feel strongly about this. It can’t continue,” President Akufo-Addo said after surveying the damage which included burnt cars and stalls.

The President has said a Thursday cabinet meeting will come out with measures to ensure regulations on the citing of fuel stations and handling of fuel are enforced.

National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has said it has a report prepared five months ago which it will be sending to Cabinet.

